Metro commuters prefer share autos to cabs

Most Chennai Metro commuters prefer share autos to share cars for their last-mile connectivity needs.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), while 2,634 people have used share car services, 16,163 have taken share autos from Chennai Metro stations between 11 August and 31 August.

To help people with last-mile connectivity and facilitate travel from stations to their respective destinations, CMRL on 11 August launched share auto services at Guindy, Thirumangalam, Alandur, Little Mount, Ekkatuthangal, Koyambedu, St. Thomas Mount and Ashok Nagar stations and share car services at AG-DMS, Anna Nagar East, Koyambedu, Alandur and Vadapalani.

Low tariff

These services cover a radius of 3 km around a station. Passengers who use share auto and share car service have to pay a flat tariff of ₹10 and ₹15, respectively.

“We are unable to understand why many are not using share car services. It’s very cheap and yet there aren’t many takers,” an official said.

Among the five stations where share car services are available, AG-DMS station saw the maximum number of 828 people availing of the service, while Vadapalani saw a meagre 145 users.

Similarly, in eight stations that have share auto services, Guindy had the maximum of 3,806 people using this facility while Ashok Nagar had the lowest, with just 245 people travelling by share auto from the station.

Officials said Guindy and AG-DMS stations have many office-goers using the share auto and share car facilities to their offices.

But they were unable to state why many commuters had not taken to these services in other stations.