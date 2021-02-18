Metro brings back share autorickshaws

Last-mile connectivity returns in 8 stations

After a long hiatus, Metro Rail has resumed the operation of share autorickshaws for a flat fare of ₹10 as a last-mile connectivity option for commuters.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL), the autorickshaws have begun operating in the Koyambedu, Thirumangalam, Ekkatuthangal, Alandur, St. Thomas Mount, Little Mount, Ashok Nagar and Guindy stations.

They will operate from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m. There will be two vehicles in each station, except in Thirumangalam and Guindy, where four will operate as they have higher footfalls. “We will soon expand this facility to more stations in the coming weeks. The footfalls in stations have risen from 10,000 initially to 55,000 and now to almost 75,000 a day. If we want more people to travel on the Metro, we must extend affordable last-mile connectivity,” an official said.

Though the vehicles’ routes were limited, they would link important locations, he said.

For instance, from Guindy and Alandur, vehicles will ply to MIOT, Chennai Trade Centre and DLF. Similarly, from St. Thomas Mount, some crucial junctions like Thillai Ganga Nagar subway, Nanganallur Anjaneyar temple, Vanuvampet junction, Puzhithivakkam railway station and Velachery MRTS station will be covered.

“We plan to run at half hour intervals. This will be increased if there is good patronage. Also, commuters can get off wherever they want and board anywhere along this route. Commuters can just pay in cash unlike before,” a CMRL staff said.