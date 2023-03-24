Methamphetamine worth ₹9 crore smuggled from Manipur seized, two arrested 

March 24, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a major seizure of drugs in the city in recent times, a special team of the Greater Chennai Police has arrested two peddlers in Padianallur near Red Hills and recovered 9.1 kg of methamphetamine worth around ₹9 crore.

The names of the arrested were given as A. Rajkumar, 35, and T. Chandrasekar, 42, both from Vallalar Street, Mundiamman Nagar, Padianallur near Red Hills.

Displaying the seized drugs to the media at North Beach police station, Additional Commissioner of Police, North, T.S. Anbu said: “We have taken several steps to curb drug peddling and made seizures of ganja and other contraband in the last few months. In pursuance of our consistent efforts, we now have seized over nine kg of methamphetamine from two peddlers. It is a major catch by us in recent times.”

The police said the methamphetamine is sold from the range between ₹90 lakh to ₹1 crore at the market. The worth of the seized substance could be ₹9 crore approximately.

R.V. Ramya Bharathi, Joint Commissioner of Police, North, said that last week they had arrested four persons and seized 317 grams of methamphetamine in R.K. Nagar police station limits. “Based on inputs from them, we intensified vigil to nab two more persons who handed over the drug to them and our continuous surveillance resulted in the arrest and seizure on Thursday,” she said.

The arrested persons told the police that Arjun had smuggled the drug from Moreh, along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur. Mr. Anbu said the source of consignment was under investigation and efforts were on to trace the main accused.

“We are consistently taking several steps. On one side we are working on supply reduction. On the other side, we are focusing on demand reduction by conducting awareness programmes in schools and colleges continuously,” he said.

The peddlers target was party goers and college students who approach them on information. Financial transactions of the peddlers would be probed further, said the police.