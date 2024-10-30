GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Methamphetamine worth ₹27 crore seized in Chennai; two arrested 

Published - October 30, 2024 12:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have arrested two persons, including a Sri Lankan national, for possessing drugs, and seized 2.7 kg of methamphetamine worth ₹27 crore and ₹15 lakh in cash from them.

On October 22, the sleuths of the NCB, Chennai Zone, while acting on intelligence inputs, intercepted two persons — identified as Vijaykumar and Manivannan — near Moolakadai Bus Stand and recovered 1.8 kg of methamphetamine from them.

Vijaykumar, a Sri Lankan national residing in a Kanyakumari refugee camp, reportedly travelled to Chennai to take custody of the 1.8 kg consignment of methamphetamine — also known as ICE — with the alleged intention of trafficking it to Sri Lanka. After the bust, the NCB officers conducted further searches, leading to the discovery of an additional 900 g of methamphetamine at Manivannan’s residence.

The NCB also seized ₹15 lakh in cash, believed to be drug trafficking proceeds. Both suspects are now in judicial custody, with investigations underway to identify further links in this drug trafficking network, said P. Aravindhan, Zonal Director of NCB in a press release.

Related Topics

crime / Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking

