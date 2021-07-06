Methamphetamine crystals, hydro cannabis worth ₹2.3 lakh seized

CHENNAI

06 July 2021 01:09 IST

They arrived in parcels from the Netherlands and the United States of America

Officials of the Air Customs seized meth crystals and hydro cannabis worth ₹2.3 lakh at the Foreign Post Office.

Based on information about possible narcotics trafficking, officials intercepted two parcels which arrived from the Netherlands and the United States of America.

One arrived from Borculo in the Netherlands, and was addressed to a city-based individual. Inside it, the officials found white crystalline powder within an opaque silver packet.

The powder tested positive for methamphetamine crystal. About 15 g of crystal meth, valued at ₹1.5 lakh, was recovered.

The other, from Portland, Oregon, was addressed to a man in Salem. It was declared to contain academic documents but had one black envelope within which a packet of semi-dried leaves, suspected to be hydro cannabis, was concealed. A total of 100 g of the contraband, valued at ₹80,000, was recovered.

Both substances were seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.