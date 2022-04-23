Meth crystals seized in Chennai
Meth crystals worth ₹2.3 crore were seized by the Chennai Air Customs at airport.
The officials held a courier parcel addressed to Australia based on information that it could contain narcotic substances, according to a press release. When they opened it, the parcel had clothes, books and a wooden box hidden at the bottom. The officials found a plastic pouch wrapped with white surgical tape in the box and it had 920 g of meth crystals, a psychotropic substance, the release said. The customs officials seized it under NDPS Act 1985. Further investigations are on.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.