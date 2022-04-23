Chennai

Meth crystals seized in Chennai

Meth crystals worth ₹2.3 crore were seized by the Chennai Air Customs at airport.

The officials held a courier parcel addressed to Australia based on information that it could contain narcotic substances, according to a press release. When they opened it, the parcel had clothes, books and a wooden box hidden at the bottom. The officials found a plastic pouch wrapped with white surgical tape in the box and it had 920 g of meth crystals, a psychotropic substance, the release said. The customs officials seized it under NDPS Act 1985. Further investigations are on. 


