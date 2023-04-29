ADVERTISEMENT

Metallurgical coal, crude oil and LNG can be transported on Chennai-Vladivostok sea route, says study

April 29, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

If this project becomes a reality, then, within a span of 10 days nearly 10,300 km or 5,600 nautical miles can be covered and there is a huge possibility of major cargo shifting to this part of the world, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways

The Hindu Bureau

Metallurgical coal, crude oil and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) are some of the cargo that can be imported from Russia to India on Chennai-Vladivostok sea route. This emerged from a recent study carried out by Chennai Port to find out which cargo has potential for transport from Vladivostok located in Russia’s Far East to the city.

Four years ago, India and Russia signed a proposal to establish a sea route between Chennai and Vladivostok to strengthen the maritime trade. “The study was done over a period of three months by a contractor at a cost of ₹59 lakh to identify the kind of cargo which can be imported from Eastern Russia to our country. The study says coking or metallurgical coal, LNG and crude oil are some of the major cargo which can be imported. This aside, a small quantity of containers too can be imported,” an official of Chennai Port Trust said.

The study makes some recommendations on the steps which need to be taken for smooth transfer of cargo. “One of the primary suggestions is the approach roads to Vladivostok Port need to be relaid and there is a requirement to do dredging to improve the draft. The study looked at the pros and cons of importing these items and how it can be handled,” he added.

If this project becomes a reality, then, within a span of 10 days nearly 10,300 km or 5,600 nautical miles can be covered and there is a huge possibility of major cargo shifting to this part of the world, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways recently told The Hindu.

“We are taking up an important issue with the government of Russia. We had detailed discussions with the authorities about opening a sea route from Chennai to Vladivostok. This is one of the areas wherein there is a lot of business potential in the maritime trade. Once it is explored, Chennai will become one of the important ports in the world,” the Minister added.

