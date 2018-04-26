Mercury climbs to 40 degrees Celsius in interior areas of Tamil Nadu

There may not be much respite from the searing heat at several places in interior Tamil Nadu till Friday. Day temperatures along the coast have stayed close to normal.

For the fifth consecutive day, the mercury level peaked above 40 degree Celsius in several interior places, including Karur, Tiruchi and Tiruttani, on Wednesday.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said the day temperature will gradually rise in the interior areas. However, there was a possibility of thunder showers at one or two places during evening hours.

This April, areas in the coastal region, including Chennai, are experiencing relatively less warm days.

On Wednesday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 36.1 degree Celsius and 37.6 degree Celsius, which is close to normal temperature for the season.

Officials said this was the usual weather pattern for the season and dry weather would continue over coastal areas.

Residents may feel the heat during the day due to hot westerly winds in the morning.

But, unlike in interior areas, sea breeze would keep the rising temperature under control.

Last April, the maximum temperature peaked at 39.7 degree Celsius on April 17 and the mercury level touched 40.8 degree Celsius on April 23 in 2016 in Chennai. However, this year, the temperature has largely stayed close to normal in the city.

The Meteorological department forecasts that the maximum temperature would be around 37 degree Celsius in the city till Friday.