Merchants urge govt. to reopen Koyambedu market

Members of the Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants Welfare Association have made a representation to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to reopen the Koyambedu wholesale market soon.

Association president M. Thyagarajan said there were 3,941 shops in the Koyambedu complex, including the food grains market. About 30,000 families were dependent on the trade, apart from the retailers.

Of these, only 500-600 traders had been provided space at the Thirumazhisai and Madhavaram temporary markets. As the Koyambedu market had remained closed for over three months now, several traders and labourers had lost their livelihoods.

“I met the Deputy CM and represented the issues. He has assured us of measures. The State government must announce the date of reopening of the market soon,” he said.