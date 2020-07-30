Merchants urge govt. to reopen Koyambedu market

Members of the Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants Welfare Association have made a representation to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to reopen the Koyambedu wholesale market soon.
Association president M. Thyagarajan said there were 3,941 shops in the Koyambedu complex, including the food grains market. About 30,000 families were dependent on the trade, apart from the retailers.
Of these, only 500-600 traders had been provided space at the Thirumazhisai and Madhavaram temporary markets. As the Koyambedu market had remained closed for over three months now, several traders and labourers had lost their livelihoods.
“I met the Deputy CM and represented the issues. He has assured us of measures. The State government must announce the date of reopening of the market soon,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath