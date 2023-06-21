Merchants dump unsold stock of fruits in Koyambedu market complex

June 21, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Wholesale traders dumped a portion of unsold and damaged stock of fruits in Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex on Wednesday following heavy rain that lashed the city earlier this week.

Merchants noted that the daily arrivals of fruits have reduced by about half, with only 60 truckloads arriving on Wednesday. The market received lesser arrivals due to the extended summer. However, nearly 8-10 tonnes of fruits were wasted as they, particularly mangoes and sapota, became overripe and could not be stocked after the spells of rain.

S. Srinivasan, president, Chennai Koyambedu Fruits Commission Agents Association, said garbage collection in vegetable and fruits market had been streamlined in the past few months. Most produce are sold for a lesser price during the day to prevent them from getting stocked up. Some of the traders still continue the practice of dumping damaged produce on roads inside the market.

The association will coordinate with the Market Management Committee to spread awareness against the practice among merchants, Mr. Srinivasan added.

