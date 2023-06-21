ADVERTISEMENT

Merchants dump unsold stock of fruits in Koyambedu market complex

June 21, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 8-10 tonnes of fruits were wasted as they, particularly mangoes and sapota, became overripe and could not be stocked; merchants also note that the daily arrivals of fruits have reduced by about half

The Hindu Bureau

Unsold and damaged fruits being dumped at Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Wholesale traders dumped a portion of unsold and damaged stock of fruits in Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex on Wednesday following heavy rain that lashed the city earlier this week.

Merchants noted that the daily arrivals of fruits have reduced by about half, with only 60 truckloads arriving on Wednesday. The market received lesser arrivals due to the extended summer. However, nearly 8-10 tonnes of fruits were wasted as they, particularly mangoes and sapota, became overripe and could not be stocked after the spells of rain.

S. Srinivasan, president, Chennai Koyambedu Fruits Commission Agents Association, said garbage collection in vegetable and fruits market had been streamlined in the past few months. Most produce are sold for a lesser price during the day to prevent them from getting stocked up. Some of the traders still continue the practice of dumping damaged produce on roads inside the market.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The association will coordinate with the Market Management Committee to spread awareness against the practice among merchants, Mr. Srinivasan added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US