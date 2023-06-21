HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Merchants dump unsold stock of fruits in Koyambedu market complex

Nearly 8-10 tonnes of fruits were wasted as they, particularly mangoes and sapota, became overripe and could not be stocked; merchants also note that the daily arrivals of fruits have reduced by about half

June 21, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Unsold and damaged fruits being dumped at Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex on Wednesday.

Unsold and damaged fruits being dumped at Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Wholesale traders dumped a portion of unsold and damaged stock of fruits in Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex on Wednesday following heavy rain that lashed the city earlier this week.

Merchants noted that the daily arrivals of fruits have reduced by about half, with only 60 truckloads arriving on Wednesday. The market received lesser arrivals due to the extended summer. However, nearly 8-10 tonnes of fruits were wasted as they, particularly mangoes and sapota, became overripe and could not be stocked after the spells of rain.

S. Srinivasan, president, Chennai Koyambedu Fruits Commission Agents Association, said garbage collection in vegetable and fruits market had been streamlined in the past few months. Most produce are sold for a lesser price during the day to prevent them from getting stocked up. Some of the traders still continue the practice of dumping damaged produce on roads inside the market.

The association will coordinate with the Market Management Committee to spread awareness against the practice among merchants, Mr. Srinivasan added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.