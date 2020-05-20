Volunteering Chennai

Mentors extend a helping hand

Distribution of groceries at Muncipal Higher Secondary School in Zamin Pallavaram. Photo: special arrangement

Distribution of groceries at Muncipal Higher Secondary School in Zamin Pallavaram. Photo: special arrangement  

Calls of concern made by teachers of Chennai High School on Eldams Road in Teynampet have translated into timely help for the families of 40 students.

“We have around 290 students and classes from VI to X, and when each teacher made a call to the parents of their students and enquired about their well-being, we learnt of struggles some faced due to the lack of an income. One father, who is a painter, broke down, while narrating the challenges. Teachers collected money to buy groceries, each bag worth ₹ 800, for these families. To ensure safety, the distribution was staggered over ten days, with just one class teacher giving away the groceries; only one parent could come for collection,” says principal Revathy.

Then, the principal of Chennai Primary School in Mogappair provided groceries and a cash assistance of ₹500 each to the families of ten of her students. Students from single-parent families and who are orphans and under the care of guardians were chosen as beneficiaries. She also gave ₹1,000 in addition to groceries to another student’s family because it has six children, the youngest being two years old, and even buying milk for the little one is a challenge.

At a Municipal Higher Secondary School in Zamin Pallavaram, teachers provided groceries to families of 98 students. The initiative was supported by an association called Andal Bhakthargal Peravai. “Each bag of groceries was worth ₹600. Besides students, we reached out to sweepers and watchmen,” says N. Sudha, head-mistress.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
