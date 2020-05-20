Mentors extend a helping hand

Calls of concern made by teachers of Chennai High School on Eldams Road in Teynampet have translated into timely help for the families of 40 students.

“We have around 290 students and classes from VI to X, and when each teacher made a call to the parents of their students and enquired about their well-being, we learnt of struggles some faced due to the lack of an income. One father, who is a painter, broke down, while narrating the challenges. Teachers collected money to buy groceries, each bag worth ₹ 800, for these families. To ensure safety, the distribution was staggered over ten days, with just one class teacher giving away the groceries; only one parent could come for collection,” says principal Revathy.

Then, the principal of Chennai Primary School in Mogappair provided groceries and a cash assistance of ₹500 each to the families of ten of her students. Students from single-parent families and who are orphans and under the care of guardians were chosen as beneficiaries. She also gave ₹1,000 in addition to groceries to another student’s family because it has six children, the youngest being two years old, and even buying milk for the little one is a challenge.

At a Municipal Higher Secondary School in Zamin Pallavaram, teachers provided groceries to families of 98 students. The initiative was supported by an association called Andal Bhakthargal Peravai. “Each bag of groceries was worth ₹600. Besides students, we reached out to sweepers and watchmen,” says N. Sudha, head-mistress.