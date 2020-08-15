Mentally ill woman sexually assaulted

The All Women Police, Kilpauk, has launched a manhunt to nab a 31-year-old man and his two associates who sexually assaulted a 22-year-old mentally ill woman.

On Thursday night, the victim was sleeping with her mother in their house in Kilpauk.

The suspect, Lingan, 31, whose name figured in the history sheet of the T.P. Chatram police, accompanied his two associates, broke the door of the house and sexually assaulted the victim. Her mother raised an alarm and neighbours rushed to their rescue.

The victim was sent for medical examination to a government hospital.

Based on a complaint given by the victim’s mother, the police took up investigation.

A special team has been constituted to nab the suspects, said the police.