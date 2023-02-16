HamberMenu
Mentally-ill man accused of murdering his mother in Perumbakkam

February 16, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his 50-year-old mother at Perumbakkam near Pallikaranai on Wednesday.

The police said the victim had been identified as Sheela Devi, a daily wage earner in an IT firm who lived with her husband Ramachandran, and two sons. Her elder son Sathikumar was said to be mentally ill. She had not been to work for the last three months and was taking care of him.

On Wednesday night, she and Sathikumar were alone at home when he took an iron rod and allegedly hit her head. Later, her younger son, who came to the house, found her lying in a pool of blood. Perumbakkam police reached the spot and sent the body to Government Hospital, Chromepet, for post-mortem.

