Mental health foundation to bring out newsletter

May 12, 2023

The Eklavya Foundation for Mental Health is bringing out an online newsletter in English on World Schizophrenia Day.

According to a press release, May is Mental Health Awareness month and World Schizophrenia Day is observed on May 24. The World Health Organisation stresses the availability, accessibility and affordability of mental health services. However, expanding professional mental health services was not enough, especially in India. There is a need for support from the social environment.

Eklavya Foundation for Mental Health, a not-for-profit, offers Self-Help Group support through virtual and hybrid meetings in English and Marathi. It does not provide medical services but discusses mental health issues of persons with mental illness and extends support to care providers such as family and friends. The self-help support group is mediated by experienced volunteers.

To reach out, the foundation is bringing out the online newsletter to contribute to a national support infrastructure for community and self care. Patients and caregivers can share their creative work and write stories of their recovery as well as recovery of others in this venue. For information, email eklavyafoundationmh@gmail.com

