Men’s hostels should get more attention

With the government paying more attention to regulating women’s hostels, many feel that men’s hostels have gone below the radar.

There are close to 700 men’s mansions and hostels in the city that are registered with the Chennai Mansion Owners Association. Apart from these there are more than 500 that function outside this association.

Though there are no regulations in place for men’s hostels, inmates staying in mansions and hostels claim that there is an urgent need to bring in some monitoring at the earliest. “There have been instances when I have helped nab offenders who escape from their district and take refuge in the city. When they approach my hostel for lodging, I alert the police,” said a hostel owner in Choolaimedu.

S. Dastagir, secretary, Chennai Mansion Owners Association, said most of the men’s hostels are monitored by the respective police stations. “We have to submit details about the guests on a daily basis. If we don’t do this we will be pulled up. Usually we do not allow local residents to book rooms in our mansions,” he said.

He said that many mansions are increasingly adopting a no-liquor policy. “They will not be permitted to drink on the premises. They also cannot entertain guests after 10 p.m.,” he added.

Most of the men staying in the hostels and mansions are either college students or working professionals. “My room is neat and outside every room there is a CCTV camera. I pay ₹6,000 as monthly rent. There are rooms for ₹3,000 too,” said Sabeel from Kerala, who stays in a mansion in Triplicane.

Shyam Sundar, a student from Andhra Pradesh residing in a mansion in Triplicane, said that the rooms are dingy and there is water scarcity. “They charge me ₹2,000 for a room. There is no canteen and the building is old,” he said.

Nivin Peter, a college student residing in a hostel in Choolaimedu, said that in his mansion rent receipts are usually not given. “They give it only if I ask. There are no CCTV cameras too,” he said. A hostel owner in Choolaimedu said that amidst mansions and private hostels that follow rules, there are a few that do not. “These are the ones that rent out their residential property to multiple youngsters,” he said.