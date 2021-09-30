‘Meno-phase’ campaign to normalise conversations about Menopause

CHENNAI

30 September 2021 13:43 IST

To normalise conversations around Menopause and its implications on physical and mental health, a campaign will be initiated as a part of the Daan Utsav- Festival of Giving which will take place from October 2 to 8.

“It is critical to have a discussion on this and for many women like me, we have not had any conversations about this growing up. The little knowledge that we had about menopause and the effect it has on our mental and physical health was only by observing other women around us,” said Aarti Madhusudhan, a volunteer with the Daan Utsav.

She said that it was concerning as to how even school textbooks had little to no information about the menopausal phase women go through. “It is especially important to reach out to women from underprivileged communities who might not have access to information or healthcare to address their concerns regarding the same,” she added.

Sushmitha Chakkungal, a volunteer working on the campaign said that they were planning to initiate the campaign online at first, encouraging women to share their experiences and stories with the hashtag #Hotflush. “We are hoping to start a web portal or a virtual support group where we can share our experiences under ‘Menopause Musings’. Our whole focus is on how women can support each other and help them tide over what we are calling a ‘Meno-Phase’, as a part of the campaign,” she said.

During the Dann Utsav week, Ms Aarti said that they wanted women to support women they know ranging from their friends, colleagues and domestic workers to for a visit to a gynaecologist.