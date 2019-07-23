‘Mend Vettuvankani beach road, replace garbage bin’

Residents of Vettuvankeni and people frequenting the ‘Vettuvankeni’ beach, have made a request to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to have an old and rusted garbage bin replaced with a large-sized bin.

Besides, they have requested the GCC for more bins to be placed at strategic locations and remove the garbage regularly.

With the garbage bin being in the state it is in, some people throw the trash in the open. The garbage so disposed of gets carried away in the gusty winds of the coast.

To add to the woes of the visitors, the beach is used as an open toilet. The washroom facility is badly-maintained and there is no running water supply. The doors of the men’s washroom are broken, residents add.

We have made many representations in this regard to the GCC authorities concerned. But, till date, no action is taken, residents complain.

Battered road

The Vettuvankeni Beach Road which leads to the shoreline, is battered and spells danger for the walkers. If the walkers don’t watch their steps, they run the risk of tripping, as the surface is pockmarked with sharp stones.

A GCC official has promised to visit the beach and do the needful at the earliest.