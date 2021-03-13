‘Mend the road in Medavakkam’

Parts of Babu Nagar First Main Road in Medavakkam seem to be caked with mud, illustrating what residents would be undergoing. Due to successive infrastructural works, the road has not been allowed to "recover" to wholeness.
“On March 9, an ambulance carrying a deceased person was not able to pass through Babu Nagar First Main Road beyond a point as it was not in a motorable condition. Thereafter, the deceased had to be carried by people to the house. It is eight months since work on laying underground electricity cables got completed on this road. However, it has not been relaid yet,” says A. Sathik, a resident of Babu Nagar.
Muddy road
A couple of years ago, the stretch was dug up by private telecom operators to lay utility cables. While laying the cables, the underground drinking water pipelines were damaged, resulting in erratic water supply. The road ensures connectivity to Medavakkam – Mambakkam Main Road and Velachery Main Road.
During the monsoon, motoring down the road can be nightmarish. The surface gets filled with water. In December, while negotiating the road, a woman motorcylist rode into the dug-up surface and fell off her vehicle, recall residents.
“We have taken up this issue with the Medavakkam Village Panchayat, Chengalpet District Collectorate and St. Thomas Mount Panchayat Union, but no action has been taken so far,” says a resident.
A Chengalpet District Collectorate official has assured that necessary steps would be taken to mend the road.
