‘Mend pothole-ridden Pazhavanthangal subway’

The pothole-ridden Pazhavanthangal subway is posing a risk to motorists and the many pleas of the residents of Nanganallur and Pazhavanthangal to the State Highways Department to mend the road seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Says V. Rama Rao, director of Traffic and Transportation Forum, Chennai, says, “Motorists have to drive carefully on this stretch. Though the subway facilitates easy connectivity to Pazhavanthangal, Nanganallur and GST Road, the bad condition of the road is forcing motorists to take other routes. The road connecting MGR Nagar in Meenambakkam and Nobel Street in Pazhavanthangal is severely battered.”

A. Rajesh, a resident of Nanganallur, says that some patch work was carried out about a year ago but it has failed to improve the condition of the road. “Riding motorcycles on this stretch is a back-breaking experience. Besides, the wheels take a beating,” he adds.

Residents urge the State Highways Department and the Southern Railway to widen the stairs leading to Pazhavanthangal railway station and replace the broken railings. “Senior citizens and differently-abled find it difficult to climb the stairs. The authorities should also take steps to clear the encroachments from the roadside and pavements,” says another resident.