Men sport pink to spread awareness on breast cancer in Chennai

Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday (October 19, 2024) inaugurated the ‘Men in Pink’ walkathon organised by Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC) as a part of its #TalkPink campaign. The event saw male participants, including college students, sporting pink T-shirts and carrying messages on how men can contribute towards promoting awareness on women’s breast health and how early detection is a game changer in the treatment against cancer.

According to a release, the initiative aims at breaking the barrier and prod men to start the conversation on women’s breast health. While women often prioritise the health of others, it is time for men to step up as advocates for their mothers, wives, sisters, and friends, it said. ‘Men in Pink’ walkathon focused on involving men, urging them to lead in ensuring that the women in their circle get screened for breast cancer.

Ms. Kanimozhi highlighted the vital role of community involvement in encouraging regular breast health screenings. She said the walkathon exemplified the power of collective action in raising awareness for breast cancer. “It was heartening to see men and boys standing together to promote this crucial cause, encouraging women to prioritise their breast health. Breast cancer awareness and treatment are critical issues that affect countless lives in Tamil Nadu and beyond. Early detection will be a game changer in cancer treatment, helping save precious lives by ensuring timely intervention and better outcomes,” she said.

Madhupriya, senior consultant, Surgical Oncology, ACC, Vanagaram, said the walkathon was the start of a movement inspiring men to champion the health of the women they cherish. “Breast cancer is not just a women’s issue but also a societal challenge that demands a unified action. With breast cancer in women being diagnosed every four minutes in India, raising awareness and encouraging early detection is the need of the hour which can save countless lives,” she said.

Asha Reddy, consultant, Breast Surgery, ACC, Teynampet, said women often prioritised others’ well-being over their own, leaving little time for personal health care and missing crucial preventive screenings.

Mukta Mahajan, lead consultant, Breast Radiology, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, said that breast cancer had emerged as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, overtaking cervical cancer. “Yet, despite numerous awareness efforts, nearly 90% of women hesitate to act on their breast health due to cultural stigma and procrastination,” she added.

Harshad Reddy, director, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, also participated in the event.