Men pose as police personnel, kidnap cab driver in Chennai

The police arrested two men of a five-member gang on Thursday, who reportedly kidnapped a cab driver by posing as members of the Anti-Vice Squad (AVS), hijacked the car from Korattur on Wednesday night and demanded a ransom. The driver was later rescued.
According to police, Ramesh from Tirunelveli had called the police control and informed them that his driver Gnanasekhar was kidnapped and his car was also hijacked by a gang that identified themselves as AVS squad members. He claimed that the gang demanded a ransom of ₹2 lakh for his release.
Ramesh had managed to track the car using the GPS device fitted in the vehicle and found it was near MKB Nagar. He informed the police about the location, and a police team rushed to the spot. Three out of the five members of the gang fled the spot and the remaining two were secured.
During investigations, the suspects were identified as Prabu (32) and Udayakumar (32) of Vyasarpadi. The absconding suspects have been identified as Wapah (65), Solomon (37) and Babu (40).
It is suspected that the kidnapping was the outcome of a rivalry between Wapah and Ramesh. Both, police say, are involved in the flesh trade. Gnansekhar’s role was to pick up and drop Ramesh’s customers to hotels.
The police have summoned Ramesh for the investigation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath