Men arrested for murdering friend to claim insurance amount

Orathi police in Chengalpattu district has arrested a 30-year-old man, who had allegedly murdered his friend with the help of his two associates three months ago. They set fire to the body and thatched a hut in a plot in Allanur village near Acharapakkam. It was a ploy to claim life insurance amount, which he had invested.

The crime came to light following investigation by Ennore and Orathi police after the Madras High Court heard the Habeas Corpus petition filed by the parents of the victim, who sought the court to direct the police to trace their missing son Dillibabu, 38, of Ernavur, a painter.

The suspects have been identified as R. Suresh, a gym trainer from Ayanavaram; Hari Krishnan, 32, from Vellore; and V Keerthi Rajan, 23, from Maambakkam.

Police said the main suspect, Suresh, had confessed that him and his associates had murdered Dillibabu, and to passed it off as Suresh’s body to claim the insurance money.

K. Sivasakathi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Madurantakam, said that further interrogation would reveal the entire plot.

The main suspect, Suresh, had availed an insurance scheme of ₹1 crore and had been paying premium for a few months. He wanted to get the money in his life time and enjoy the wealth. So, he hatched a plan, along with others, to provide a body with features similar to his, so as to falsely claim insurance. After discussing various options, they zeroed in on Dillibabu who was once a tenant in Suresh’s house.

Suresh and others met Dillibabu at his residence in Ernavoor near Ennore, for a few days. Suresh told Dillibabu’s parents that he was taking him for a job in the outskirts.

On September 15, the trio picked up Dillibabu from his house, who was on a bike, and reached Melmaruvathur. They parked their vehicles at the railway station and took a bus to Puducherry. The same day they returned to Allanoor village. near Acharapakkam.

All four men consumed alcohol in a thatched hut in a vacant plot, near Allanoor village, which was owned by Suresh. They had strangled him to death before setting fire to his body. The body and hut was also charred. The fire was put out and body, which was partially burnt, was recovered by police.

The Orathi police registered a case and informed Suresh’s family.. His sister identified the body as her brother’s. It was concluded that it was a case of suicide. They also performed last rites as well. However, family’s attempt to get insurance money was rejected.

On September 20, Leelavathy, Dillibabu’s mother, lodged a complaint with the Ennore police and since there was no response from the police, a Habeas Corpus petition was filed in the High Court.

Following the direction of the High Court, the Ennore police sought the assistance of the Orathi police. Dillibabu was last seen with Suresh in the village. Police initially interrogated the family of Suresh and traced one of his associates in Vellore.

After analysing mobile phone signals, police traced Sureshthree days ago and was staying at rented house in a village near Thiruvalangadu.

The trio was nabbed one by one and were taken to Orathi, where they disclosed the crime during interrogation.

Chengalpattu SP V.V. Sai Praneeth said that the three suspects were remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.

The remains of Dillibabu were exhumed in the presence of the revenue officers and sent to the forensic laboratory for evidence.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

