Memorial Sloan Kettering launches cancer centre in Chennai

Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Centre has launched its facility in Chennai to provide patients diagnosed with cancer an access to the institute’s oncologists.

According to a press release, it would now provide remote second opinion services in India, including for pathology and radiology review, genetic sequencing and analysis of cancer, customised written care plan, live video consultation and integrative medicine.

Mrinal M. Gounder, medical oncologist, MSK, said for many years, a lot of people from India sought treatment and opinion from MSK. “They faced barriers of language, time zone and collecting medical records that were spread across various facilities. Our first goal was to decrease the barriers through the establishment of the centre with a dedicated team,” he said.

The team consisted of an oncologist as well as other clinical specialists and patient care coordinator. At MSK, he said, each doctor specialised in a sub-type of cancer. Recommendations would be provided real time.

The team in Chennai would be the critical link between patients and doctors in New York. “Our doctors would provide an evidence-based plan. The recommendation will be communicated to the patient’s oncologist. If a particular treatment is not available here, we will help patients come to New York. But for the most part, we want the patient to stay here and get treated,” he said.

“As a part of MSK India, we want to cultivate a relationship between doctors in MSK and Indian oncologists to build an ecosystem to improve and advance cancer care,” he said.

Dhruv Suyamprakasam, chief executive officer, founder and director of iCliniq, said MSK has 1,400 oncologists, who are specialised in sub-types, thereby having a granular focus on the ailments.