Memorial meeting for M.P. Narasimhan to be held on July 13

Published - July 12, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Chennai

The event will be held at P.S. Higher Secondary School in Mylapore at 4.30 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

A memorial meeting will be held to pay homage to M.P. Narasimhan, founder and secretary of The Triplicane Cultural Academy and The Kasturi Srinivasan Library at P.S. Higher Secondary School in Mylapore on Saturday, July 13, at 4.30 p.m. R.K. Raghavan, president, The Triplicane Cultural Academy, will preside over the event. Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty, vice-president, T.S. Krishna Murthy, former Chief Election Commissioner, Sudha Seshayyan, former Vice-Chancellor, The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, among others will also pay tributes, a press release said.

