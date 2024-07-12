Memorial meeting for M.P. Narasimhan to be held on July 13

A memorial meeting will be held to pay homage to M.P. Narasimhan, founder and secretary of The Triplicane Cultural Academy and The Kasturi Srinivasan Library at P.S. Higher Secondary School in Mylapore on Saturday, July 13, at 4.30 p.m. R.K. Raghavan, president, The Triplicane Cultural Academy, will preside over the event. Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty, vice-president, T.S. Krishna Murthy, former Chief Election Commissioner, Sudha Seshayyan, former Vice-Chancellor, The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, among others will also pay tributes, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.