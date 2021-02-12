Memorandum of understanding signed for 100 free paediatric heart surgeries

Kauvery Hospital to perform operations

The Madras Anchorage Round Table 100 (MART 100) has tied up with Kauvery Hospital to perform 100 free surgeries for children suffering from heart diseases.

According to a press release, MART 100 had embarked on a community service project a few years ago to provide free surgeries for children with heart diseases, covering infants to children aged up to 15 years. Over 300 surgeries were taken up.

For ‘Heartz 100’, MART 100 and Kauvery Hospital entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to complete a minimum of 100 surgeries this year.

Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director and chief orthopaedic surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, and Kunal Chowdhari, chairman of MART 100, signed the agreement on Thursday.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of cardiac healthcare to children belonging to the weaker sections of society.

Doctors of Kauvery Hospital said the burden related to heart diseases in India was enormous and the treatment of children suffering from such ailments required special equipment and expertise that comes with a heavy price tag. Lack of awareness, funds and hospital facilities were the reasons for the majority of such children not surviving, the release said.

Actor Parvati Nair participated. T. Senthil Kumar, executive director, chief cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, Kauvery Heart City, and Kartic Ramesh, area 2 chairman, Round Table India, were also present.