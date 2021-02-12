Memorandum of understanding signed for 100 free paediatric heart surgeries

The Madras Anchorage Round Table 100 (MART 100) has tied up with Kauvery Hospital to perform 100 free surgeries for children suffering from heart diseases.
According to a press release, MART 100 had embarked on a community service project a few years ago to provide free surgeries for children with heart diseases, covering infants to children aged up to 15 years. Over 300 surgeries were taken up.
For ‘Heartz 100’, MART 100 and Kauvery Hospital entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to complete a minimum of 100 surgeries this year.
Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director and chief orthopaedic surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, and Kunal Chowdhari, chairman of MART 100, signed the agreement on Thursday.
The initiative is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of cardiac healthcare to children belonging to the weaker sections of society.
Doctors of Kauvery Hospital said the burden related to heart diseases in India was enormous and the treatment of children suffering from such ailments required special equipment and expertise that comes with a heavy price tag. Lack of awareness, funds and hospital facilities were the reasons for the majority of such children not surviving, the release said.
Actor Parvati Nair participated. T. Senthil Kumar, executive director, chief cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, Kauvery Heart City, and Kartic Ramesh, area 2 chairman, Round Table India, were also present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath