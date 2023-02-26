Members of Masjid Javeed donate material to quake victims in Turkey

February 26, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Members of Masjid Javeed, Anna Nagar, along with various organisations donated 230 power generators, 3,500 woollen blankets, 2,000 thermos flasks, 100 tents, and woollen clothes worth ₹85 lakh in aid of Turkey earthquake victims. Members met Omer Ozer, manager, Turkish Airlines, to airlift the material. L.K.S. Syed Ahamed, Masjid Javeed’s president, said the fund was collected along with various organisations like V for All Foundation, Anna Nagar Baithulmal and Malabar Muslim Association.