January 27, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

Members of the Masjid Javeed, Anna Nagar, unfurled the national flag on Thursday on the occasion of Republic Day and organised a get-together of dignitaries from various faiths and non-governmental organisations. L.K.S. Syed Ahamed, president of the Masjid Javeed, said the get together was organised to promote communal harmony for the past 10 years. Participants toured around the mosque and learnt about the community outreach activities.