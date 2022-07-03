Members of Madras Association of the Deaf stage protest

They demand job opportunities in govt. and private sector

Members of the Madras Association of the Deaf held a protest in front of the Chennai Collectorate on July 1 in support of their demands.

They have urged the government to fulfil 19 of their demands which include job opportunities in both government and private sector and an increase in monthly allowance to ₹3,000, said a press release.