Members of Madras Association of the Deaf stage protest
They demand job opportunities in govt. and private sector
Members of the Madras Association of the Deaf held a protest in front of the Chennai Collectorate on July 1 in support of their demands.
They have urged the government to fulfil 19 of their demands which include job opportunities in both government and private sector and an increase in monthly allowance to ₹3,000, said a press release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.