ADVERTISEMENT

Members of human rights outfit observe fast demanding Cauvery water release

October 07, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The fast was aimed at bringing more people in the State to understand the gravity of the issue, says party’s State president

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Congress Human Rights Department observing a fast on the Cauvery river water issue on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.R.RAGHUNATHAN

The Tamil Nadu Congress Human Rights Department on Saturday observed a fast at Valluvar Kottam, urging the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

State president of the party’s human rights department Mahatma Srinivasan, said that though Karnataka had a Congress government in power, they were only toeing the line of the State in the Cauvery river water issue. “The BJP at the Centre, which should mediate between the neighbouring States and settle the matter peacefully, is just watching the situation. We condemn this,” he said.

“The fast was aimed at bringing more people in the State to understand the gravity of the issue. It is not just about farmers in the Cauvery Delta, but it concerns the entire State. We want people from all walks of life and cadre from all parties to join the issue to peacefully demand water from Karnataka,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US