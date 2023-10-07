Members of human rights outfit observe fast demanding Cauvery water release

October 07, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Congress Human Rights Department on Saturday observed a fast at Valluvar Kottam, urging the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

State president of the party’s human rights department Mahatma Srinivasan, said that though Karnataka had a Congress government in power, they were only toeing the line of the State in the Cauvery river water issue. “The BJP at the Centre, which should mediate between the neighbouring States and settle the matter peacefully, is just watching the situation. We condemn this,” he said.

“The fast was aimed at bringing more people in the State to understand the gravity of the issue. It is not just about farmers in the Cauvery Delta, but it concerns the entire State. We want people from all walks of life and cadre from all parties to join the issue to peacefully demand water from Karnataka,” he added.