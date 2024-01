January 20, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Mahasangh and a few other brahmin associations met Paarivendhar, MP of the Perambalur constituency on January 17.

From implementing 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in Tamil Nadu to setting up the National Brahmin Welfare Board and political recognition for brahmins, the members placed some of their pleas to the MP, according to a press release.

Mr. Paarivendhar extended his support to them, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.