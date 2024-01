January 20, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Mahasangh and a few other brahmin associations met Paarivendhar, MP of the Perambalur constituency on January 17.

From implementing 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in Tamil Nadu to setting up the National Brahmin Welfare Board and political recognition for brahmins, the members placed some of their pleas to the MP, according to a press release.

Mr. Paarivendhar extended his support to them, the release added.