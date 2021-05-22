Members nominated to Kalakshetra board

Sudha Ragunathan

CHENNAI

22 May 2021 05:34 IST

Sudha Ragunathan among those in list

Renowned Carnatic vocalists Sudha Ragunathan and Neyveli Santhanagopalan and flautist Shashank Subramanyam have been nominated members of the governing board of the Kalakshetra Foundation.

The Central government, in an order on Friday, appointed 12 eminent artistes and musicians to the board of the prestigious institution. Kuchipudi exponents Pasumarthy Kesava Prasad and Veena Murthy Vijay too have been nominated to the board.

Others on the board include Anupama Hoskere, Bhairu Singh Chauhan, Mukund Marathe, Jayaraman Mahadevan, L. Venkatesh, Renjini Suresh and Aneesh Raghavan.

Industrialist M.M. Murugappan and former Director-General of Police R. Nataraj have been nominated to the Government Board.

Dhakshayani Ramachandran, Vrushali Dabke and Srikantham Nagendra Shastry have been nominated members of the Academic Committee.