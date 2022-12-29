ADVERTISEMENT

Melpatti village in Vellore district gets new primary healthcare centre

December 29, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VELLORE

It has been built at a cost of ₹22.37 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakaram; the centre will function round the clock, with at least two doctors and five nurses

The Hindu Bureau

The facility, which has 30 beds, will provide maternal and child healthcare services. Photo: Special arrangement

Years of waiting has come to an end for residents in Melpatti village, near Pernambut town, in Vellore as the new primary healthcare centre (PHC) was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conferencing on Thursday.

At the centre of the village, it was built at a cost of ₹22.37 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakaram (PMJVK), which aims to develop infrastructure projects as community assets, especially in remote villages and backward areas. “Currently, we have one ambulance to shift the sick and injured from our village to Gudiyatham and Pernambut for treatment. The new PHC has ended our ordeal,” said K. Elayarasan, president, Melpati village panchayat.

The facility, which has 30 beds, will provide maternal and child healthcare services, including delivery care, immunisation, eye and dental care, scans and measuring blood pressure and haemoglobin and blood sugar levels. Surgery theatres have also been built in the facility. The centre will function round the clock, with at least two doctors and five nurses.

Prior to the new centre, residents from at least 15 villages, covering a population of around 45,000, had to travel to Gudiyatham or Pernambut town. With poor bus services, they have had to carry the sick to government hospitals in these towns mostly in tractors or two-wheelers. Snake bite is a common threat in these villages as they are near reserve forest (RF) areas.

Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, Deputy Director of Health Services, Vellore, M. Banumathi, MLA (Gudiyatham) Amulu Vijayan and Melpatti PHC medical officer S. Kalaiselvi participate.

