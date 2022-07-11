‘Mega streets’ at five locations in Chennai with seamless mobility on the cards

The special projects in Chennai are expected to be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore

The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to construct ‘mega streets’ at five locations, similar to T. Nagar Pedestrian Plaza, offering seamless mobility and multi-modal integration, officials have said.

The projects in the first phase are expected to be implemented on Khader Nawaz Khan Road at Nungambakkam; Tiruvottiyur High Road and Arunachalam Loop Road near the Metro Rail station at Tiruvottiyur; M.C. Road at Washermenpet; Race Course Road in the Guindy station area; and near the MRTS station at Velachery.

The special projects are expected to be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore. “The tender for the work on M.C. Road and Khader Nawaz Khan Road will be floated this month,” an official said. Drawings for multi-modal integration on Race Course Road in the Guindy station area have been sent to Chennai Metro Rail Limited and submitted to Metrowater and Tangedco to facilitate quick shifting of utilities during the implementation of the ₹25-crore project. The drawings have also been updated in line with the approved alignment of a foot overbridge in the area, officials said.

As the Washermenpet multi-modal integration with Metro Rail, rail and bus transit has been delayed, the civic body is planning to review the ₹15-crore project every week. The final cost estimate of the plaza on M.C. Road, arrived at ₹21.6 crore, has been submitted. The administrative sanction is expected shortly, officials said.

At Tiruvottiyur, the design of the plaza on Tiruvottiyur High Road and Arunachalam Loop Road is under preparation. Estimates from line agencies are awaited, and the Corporation’s Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) is expected to approve the design shortly.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said, “It is proposed to make Khader Nawaz Khan Road a good leisure spot popular with the youth. There are also plans for linking the Washermenpet railway station with the Metro Rail station through rail overbridges and roads.” The civic body has also proposed to develop a special mega street project to link the Velachery MRTS station with Velachery Main Road. The detailed project reports will be scrutinised by a committee chaired by Shiv Das Meena, Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply. The funding by the State government is expected shortly.