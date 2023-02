February 22, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Rotary Club of Madras East, in association with Equitas Bank, is organising a job fair at R.K.M. Sarada Vidhyalaya Matric School on February 26 between 8.30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Over 40 companies such as LIC, Airtel, Equitas, Apollo from sectors such as finance, IT, insurance and healthcare are expected to participate. Those who are interested can visit the fair with their resume.