Mega job fair in Tiruvannamalai on March 25

25 companies expected participate; over 5,000 vacancies to be filled

The district administration, the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre and Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission will conduct a mega job fair at the District Employment and Industrial Training complex in Tiruvannamalai town from 9 a.m. onwards on March 25 (Friday) in which over 25 private companies will participate to fill more than 5,000 vacancies.

According to a press release, the companies would be recruiting candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 8 to Plus Two, graduates, post graduates and ITI certificate holders. Engineers, computer operators, drivers, tailors and people with other skills can attend the fair.

Registration with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation can be done on the spot. Some of the companies include 5K Car Care, CIPET Madurai, TVS Training & Services, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Apollo Pharmacies Ltd., Metrolabs and IIFL Samasta Microfinance Ltd.

Some of the posts include: CNC operator, administration staff, technical engineers, machine operator, pharmacist, welder, fitter, telecalling assistant, human resource executive, data analyst, business development executive, data entry operator and nurse.

Interested candidates should bring copies of resume, photos, educational qualification certificates, Aadhaar card, four passport size photographs and necessary documents. Online registration can also be done at www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in . For further details, contact: 04175-233381, the release added.