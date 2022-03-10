Mega job fair in Ranipet on Saturday

The district administration, the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre and Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission, will conduct a mega job fair at The Geekay World School in Ranipet between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 12 (Saturday), in which over 150 private companies will participate.

According to Collector D. Bhakasara Pandian, the companies would be recruiting candidates for various posts with qualifications ranging from Class V-XII, graduates, post graduates, ITI graduates, engineers, computer operators among others.

He said registration with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) could be done on the spot. Some of the companies include TATA Electronics, TVS Groups, Hyundai Steels, Saint-Gobain, Apollo Hospitals & Pharmacy, MM Forgings, Nippon Steels, Thirumalai Chemicals, Indra Industries and Overseas Man Power Corporation Ltd. Interested persons can register and participate in the camp along with copies of their resume, photos, qualification certificates, Aadhaar and necessary documents. Special bus services are also arranged for the participants, the release said.