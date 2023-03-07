ADVERTISEMENT

Mega Fertility Camp to be held from March 8 to 12

March 07, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Prashanth Hospitals is conducting a five-day free mega fertility camp from March 8 to 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who walk-in can benefit from free consultations and investigations worth ₹10,000 by their fertility experts at Chetpet, Adyar, Kodungaiyur, Washermenpet, Kolathur and Velachery. A Well Women Health Check at ₹499 is also being offered at its centres in Chetpet,Velachery and Kolathur, which includes a range of tests from urine routine to pap smear, with discounted offers on mammograms. Those interested can call 9952039437, 9840757440 and 8754555264 to register. 

