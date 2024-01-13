Meetup group of quilters in Chennai turns 10

January 13, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

For almost 10 years, The Square Inch, a showroom-cum-studio in Thiruvanmiyur, has been bringing quilters together so that they can share notes about the art.

The Square Inch, as the store is called, turns 10 this month. Over the years, it has been hosting what it calls “Blind Date” every two months. Quilters of different stripes attend this event bringing their works and stories to it. And also their culinary preparations.

The stories are shared over a potluck lunch.

Patchwork experts and quilters form the majority of participants, but the event rolls out the red carpet to crocheting, embroidery and knitting enthusiasts as well.

“It is called Blind Date as nobody really knows who else is attending it and we do a potluck. Therefore, we do not know what quilt and other works we are going to see; nor do we know what food we are going to eat,” says Tina Katwal, founder, The Square Inch.

‘Show-and-tell’ is the highlight of the meetup where quilting enthusiasts are asked to present two or three of their works.

“Information is exchanged, new techniques are learnt and doubts clarified,” says Tina.

There is also fun fabric-based games or an exchange of gifts.

If the Blind Date happens at the studio, a demo is conducted showcasing a small project or a new technique.

An average of 20 to 40 people attend the Blind Date that has also been held at the homes of quilling enthusiasts.

“In December, Blind Date was hosted at a quilter’s house and the programme followed the Christmas theme,” says Tina, who is among those who initiated the India International Quilt Festival.

On January 19, it is opening a four-day exhibition at Sankara Hall in Alwarpet, where more than 50 quilts will be showcased. “As we will be meeting you can call this our next Blind Date,” she says. The participants are those who have signed up for The Square Inch Challenge, where a 20 x 20 inch fabric is provided to participants to work on, based on a theme.

“This is the second year of the challenge and we have participants from outside Chennai as well,” says Tina, adding that ‘Abundance’ is the theme.