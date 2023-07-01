ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting to mark martyrdom of St. Thomas Apostle to be held in Chennai on July 2

July 01, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A public meeting to mark the 1,950th anniversary of martyrdom of St. Thomas the Apostle, one of the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ, will be held at St. Thomas College of Arts and Science, Koyambedu, on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu will inaugurate the event and Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission chairman Peter Alphonse will participate in it.

Organised by the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church based in Kerala, the meeting will be presided over by the head of the church, Baselious Marthoma Mathews III. Representatives of other Christian denominations are scheduled to participate in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US