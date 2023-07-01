HamberMenu
Meeting to mark martyrdom of St. Thomas Apostle to be held in Chennai on July 2

July 01, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A public meeting to mark the 1,950th anniversary of martyrdom of St. Thomas the Apostle, one of the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ, will be held at St. Thomas College of Arts and Science, Koyambedu, on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu will inaugurate the event and Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission chairman Peter Alphonse will participate in it.

Organised by the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church based in Kerala, the meeting will be presided over by the head of the church, Baselious Marthoma Mathews III. Representatives of other Christian denominations are scheduled to participate in the event.

