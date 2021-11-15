Meeting soon to find a solution to flooding in Ambattur estate

CHENNAI

‘300 industrial units had been affected’

The State government has planned to hold a meeting of officials of all departments concerned to resolve the problem of flooding of the Ambattur Industrial Estate, according to T.M. Anbarasan, Rural Industries Minister.

Pointing out that over 300 industrial units had been affected out of a total of 1,800 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) at the Ambattur estate, functioning under the control of the Small Industries Development Corporation, the Minister explained that this had happened due to obstructions in the alignment of the drainage canal from the Ambattur tank to the Korattur tank.

During an inspection of the area, it was found that the canal had suffered breaches too. A permanent solution would be found, regardless of the amount of rainfall, after taking up the matter with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. With normality being returned, the enterprises had resumed operations, the Minister stated.

Giving an account of the Minister’s inspection, an official release said Ambattur legislator, Joseph Samuel, MSME Secretary Arun Roy and SIDCO Managing Director R. Gajalakshmi took part in the inspection.