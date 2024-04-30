ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting held to discuss modernisation of Broadway Bus Terminus

April 30, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The feasibility of shifting of the terminus to other localities such as Island Grounds was discussed.

The Hindu Bureau

ChennaiCorporation proposes multilevel car parking in Broadway Bus Stand. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

A meeting to discuss the modernisation of Broadway Bus Terminus was held on Tuesday.

After exploring the feasibility of shifting of the terminus to other localities such as Island Grounds, officials said the final decision will be taken after model code is lifted after Lok Sabha elections are completed in June. The work on multi modal integration in Broadway is expected to start in a few months.

Chennai Corporation Council passed a resolution last year to develop Broadway as a multi modal hub under public private partnership. Once the facility is constructed, all public transport modes such as bus, suburban rail, MRTS and Metrorail in the area will be integrated. Pedestrian facilities will also be improved.

