Meeting for sea turtle conservation held in Chennai

CHENNAI

20 February 2020 15:01 IST

The Forest and School Education Departments will conduct mass awareness programmes for students on conservation

The Stakeholders Co-ordination Committee Meeting, for sea turtle conservation in Chennai, was held in the city on Wednesday at the Collectorate.

The meeting was chaired by District Collector R. Seethalakshmi and was convened by C.H. Padma Wildlife Warden, Chennai.

According to officials, as per High Court of Madras orders, the District Level Stakeholders Committee is constituted for Sea Turtle Conservation and includes officers from Fisheries department, police, school and college education department, fishermen association members, and NGOs.

During the meeting, it was decided that the forest and school education departments will conduct mass awareness program to students especially along the coastline. The Fisheries department will educate the fishermen about the sea turtles and persuade them not to use banned nets, not to throw discarded nets into sea and to encourage use of Turtle Exclusive Device.

The Chennai Corporation will be requested to switch off high-mast lights along coastline to help safe release and movement of young hatchlings towards sea. The Environment department will be approached to check illegal constructions and coastal regulatory zone violations if any along nesting areas.

“We will also request the police not to permit to any late night parties and celebration in nesting areas. We will also request the Fisheries department to shift fishing ban period to November - December in order to bring down injuries in turtles during their migratory period,” said an official from the Collectorate