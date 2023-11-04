Meet this group in Chennai that conducts free puppet shows on Sundays

November 04, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

The open terrace of an independent house in Medavakkam will turn into a stage on November 5 for a group of puppet enthusiasts. Open House, as this group of motley art lovers call themselves, regularly host free puppetry, theatre and art workshops.

“We have done more than 500 shows so far,” says Isai Prakash, a freelance teacher and storyteller. He is joined by Karthik Hussain, who works with an organic store and dabbles as a storyteller; Deepak N., who specialises in giving shapes to the puppets; Seetha Lakshmi, who pursues a doctorate, does voice modulation; Iyyappan is in charge of lighting; and art teacher Gobi E does drawings of puppets. Besides, there are auto divers, a cinematographer, a director and teachers helping with various roles.

Nature is the predominant theme at the puppet shows. A puppet show featuring a conference involving a crow, a lizard and a cockroach is said to be the most popular one. The cockroach is killed and its two friends share their misgivings about human beings.

“We raise various issues without taking sides or trying to be preachy,” says Isai.

The number of attendees keeps fluctuating but on an average, a show draws 30 people, mainly through word of mouth. “We have even done shows for two people and we are never disappointed,” says Karthik.

He say the community at Open House comes with a different line of thinking and exposure.

Karthik, for instance, was part of a group called Tambaram People Forum.

“We would show solidarity with civic groups, raise our voices when trees were cut in the name of development and fight for basic amenities like toilets at Tambaram bus stand. At a certain point, we got frustrated with the civic apathy,,” says Karthik, adding that this situation led him to do what he is doing now, as it helps mould the next generation for the battles of the future.

A Teach for India volunteer, Isai goes to government schools to teach art. A cloth collection drive initiated after the Chennai floods brought this community together.

“We still get many calls from residents who want to give away gently used clothes which we distribute to communities we are working with,” says Isai.

Seetha was introduced to Open House for a research study she was working on five years ago. “The first time I went to Open House all were busy working towards putting together a puppet show and I helped them cut puppets,” she says.

The group welcomes art enthusiasts to join them

For details, contact Isai at 9677085646, Karthik Hussain at 9840804465.

