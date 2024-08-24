Meet the team helping convert fabric waste into trendy bags

A truck trundles down busy streets collecting fabric scraps from furniture shops. These are then transported to a godown and then used by a local trust, which upcycles them into multi-purpose bags with the help of self help groups spread across the city.

Four environmental enthusiasts from Mylapore who represent four resident welfare associations — Sumithra Srikanth, Ganga Sridhar, K.L. Balasubramaniam and C.R. Ashok — are behind this initiative, run under the banner of Eco Konnecters. United by a shared goal of reducing plastic use and promoting effective waste management, the four came together to start this non-profit in 2018.

HelpHer is one of the main initiatives under Eco Konnecters, focused on upcycling fabric waste from furniture shops.

“We met during Solid Waste Management (SWM) campaigns and decided to start this non-profit in 2018 to educate people about proper waste management practices. HelpHer began in 2019 with two main goals: protecting the environment and providing jobs to women in need,” says Ganga Sridhar, an active member of Mandaveli Raja Street RWA. Sushmitha is a member of the Malligai Avenue Residence Ward Association, Balasubramaniam is part of the RK Nagara Association and C.R. Ashok is associated with the Ranga Road RWA.

Once the fabric waste is collected they are sent to at least five self help groups across the city. “Women skilled in tailoring are engaged in stitching bags. Once the bags are ready, we collect and sell them. The earnings go directly to the SHGs, helping them improve their lives,” says Ganga, adding that furniture outlets in south Chennai, especially OMR are their main suppliers.

The team is currently working on introducing new designs, including sling bags and handbags. “We want people to use these bags instead of plastic or paper bags, both of which harm the environment. We’re also reaching out to wedding planners to encourage the use of upcycled cloth bags for thamboolam instead of the so-called ‘biosafe’ polypropylene bags, which aren’t truly safe for the environment,” explains Ganga.

Recently, Eco Konnecters set up a stall at the annual general body meeting of Raja Annamalai Puram Residents’ Association (RAPRA), where they showcased a variety of bags ranging from ₹25 to ₹300.

The trust directly supports five women who are not part of any SHG. One of them is a widow who lost her husband to cancer and has a daughter to care for. Another beneficiary is a driver’s wife working hard to support her family. The members maintain close communication with these women, providing them with continuous support.

“It’s heartening to see these women sending their daughters to school with the income they earn from stitching. It makes a real difference in their lives. Through our trust, we ensure these women can earn enough to educate their daughters,” she says.

Sushmitha Srikanth discusses the challenges they encounter when sourcing materials from the furniture outlets. The fabric samples often come with strong pins and tough-to-remove tags.

These products are marketed primarily through RWAs, family and friends.

The trust is preparing for the upcoming Navrathri season and encourages people to shop for these eco-friendly bags as gifts.

For details, visit www.ecokonnectors.com