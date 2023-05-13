Meet the super moms and their special-needs children 

May 13, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Mother and son clear TNPSC exam

From enduring a difficult delivery to raising a child with low vision and mild mental retardation, Sridevi M’s journey over the last 19 years is best descried as a roller-co aster ride. With a positive outlook on life, she continues unharmed by the outrageous slings of life.

After Mathesh had spent two years in a special school, his parents moved him to a Greater Chennai Corporation-run school at Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar in Chennai where the support offered by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan staff played a big role in his development.

“In the initial years, I would take permission to sit in the class along with my son and other children to observe the teacher. I would repeat the instructions for him,” says Sridevi.

During that time, the State Government ran a programme to help parents of special children become special educators and Sridevi got herself enrolled in it.

“As part of an intervention programme, we were expected to visit the homes of special children that were not attending school and conduct activities like storytelling or helping the students perform an exercise or offer counselling to parents,” says Sridevi, a graduate who wears many hats as tailor, embroidery expert and beautician.

This marked her first big exposure to the outside world and at the same time, she was working on helping her child make the most of the inclusive environment at school.

This further motivated Sridevi to pursue a course in B.Ed (Special Education). Sridevi worked with a private clinic for some years, a job she quit during the pandemic.

“Just because you are a special mom does not mean you have to sacrifice your entire life. One needs to make room for opportunities to make life more meaningful,” says the mother of two who has encouraged many women to pursue a hobby or pick up new skills to be financially independent. Many a time, she would take her children along to work and ensure they were also engaged in the process. “These are some conditions I had made before taking up work,” she says.

Ninteen years old now, Mathesh is in the first year of a bachelors programme in business application. In the recent Group IV examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, he secured the 113th rank under the intellectual disability category.

He has taken the exam with the help of a scribe. He has a few more rounds to clear to be finally selected. If he is taking up this examination, it is due to the hard work put in by both mother and son.

As Mathesh cannot read and write, his mother helps him with his lessons.

“Every day, he listens to the news on television,” says Sridevi, adding that with his razor-sharp memory, he retains the information very well.

Sridevi also wrote the TNPSC examination as she wanted to know what it is like. She says, “I am a very satisfied mom and it is because of Mathesh I have also learnt so much.”

A tough balancing act for this head constable

On a 10-day break from her regular duties as constable with the Railway Protection Force, Aruljothi J was at National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities in Muttukadu on May 11 with her 19-year-old son Yogesh Chelladurai to attend a seminar on the 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in government jobs. Yogesh, who has intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder, is studying BA (Tamil) at a college in north Madras.

“Whatever be the distance, I would make it to such programmes,” Aruljothi says.

Nights shifts at work and tantrums from children at home (she has a younger child) and an almost non-existent support system, Aruljothi has been taking them all in her stride.

These days, she has just one prayer on her lips: “No transfer to a new city, please!” Her fear is compounded by the fact that she has been promoted as head constable after 20 years.

“According to Department rules, once in five years, there is a transfer. All through my service, these transfers have been within the city. But as I have put in more than two decades of service and this comes with a promotion, there are talks that I might be posted to a new city,” Aruljothi has her fingers crossed.

Recently, when she had to be away for a month in Tiruchirapalli on account of work, Yogesh did not take it well.

“His anger shows up in erratic behaviour. For instance, while eating, he would put the food in his mouth and then take it out. It is with much difficulty that I am trying to bring about change in him,” she says.

A mom grows with her children

V Jayanthi takes pride in introducing her two sons with special needs. While 17-year-old Ashwin is visually-challenged and on the spectrum, Prataph, who is a year younger, has been diagnosed with intellectually disability and hyperactivity. With her children having different forms of disabilities, Jayanthi cannot step out until her husband, who works with a private company, is home.

Jayanthi says her children have challenged and changed her as a mother. The family moved from Villipuram to Chennai in search of schooling and treatment and the urban world has opened new doors for them. “I did not know anything about these disabilities and I had never travelled on a bus on my own. With my boys, I have gained so much confidence to do things on my own,” says Jayanthi, a school drop out.

Santhalaltha, former special educator with Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan who has been a mentor for many mothers of special children, says Jayanthi’s situation is such that she has to be around the boys all the time. “Doing things for the welfare of her children — such as getting the disability card or applying for a government scheme — has in turn helped her grow,” says Santhalatha.