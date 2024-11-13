Meet the 10-year-old scuba diver who clears plastic waste

At just 10 years of age, this girl from Karapakkam in Chennai is already a protector of the sea — spending about two-three days a week diving into the sea to clear plastic waste and protect endangered species such as dugong (sea cow). That is right — she is Thaaragai Aarathana, one of the youngest licensed PADI junior open water divers in the world and her love for the ocean and marine life runs in her family. Her father, Aravind Tharunsri, a full-time scuba diving instructor is in the business long before she was born.

Aravind Tharunsri, after a stint with tennis coaching, moved on to scuba diving. Following the certifications in Thailand and Philippines, Aravind opened a scuba diving school in Mahabalipuram for tourist purposes. “Over the years, what began as a business venture turned into something much deeper,” says Aravind. “It was everywhere — bottle caps, straws, wrappers and all kinds of plastic that you see on the shore. Seeing the ever-growing plastic crisis underwater, it naturally became urgent for us to protect the ocean,” he adds. He has been collecting plastics in the sea since 2007.

While Aravind’s team and the other scuba divers grew in clearing plastics underwater, it was Thaaragai’s effort that caught the attention of many parents in Chennai to involve their children in this cause. Thaaragai’s first dive, at just five years of age, in Rameswaram instilled in her a life-long commitment. “I still remember my first day scuba diving,” Thaaragai begins. “I have a special bond with dugongs because the very same day, we were able to save a dugong caught in a lost fishing net,” she says. By the age of seven, Thaaragai had actively started collecting plastics underwater.

Her mission began with a simple thought but enormous efforts. “Clear plastics from everywhere you see,” she says. She began by tidying up around the house — picking up plastic wrappers from food delivery and milk packets before moving on to the ocean. “We wanted to instill in her not just the love for ocean but also the environment around her,” adds Aravind.

To date, Thaaragai has removed around 3000 kilograms of plastic from under the sea, which is sold to scrap shops, and has earned approximately 22,000 rupees, which she plans to donate to Tamil Nadu’s Department of Environment. As a homeschooled student (as well as one attending a school nearby to experience the school environment), her commitment to the sea extends beyond cleanup efforts. She also raises awareness by completing challenging swims every year, the last one is crossing the Palk Strait from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in India in 11 hours and 30 minutes.